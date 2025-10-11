The Moto G06 Power, a new budget smartphone launched by Motorola, will be available for sale on October 11 (today) in India. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast-charging, a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 6.0, dual SIM support, IP64 rating, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, and an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It will be available in PANTONE Tendril, PANTONE Tapestry, and PANTONE Laurel Oak. The Moto G06 Power price in India is INR 7,499. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India, Camera Specifications Revealed and Teased To Deliver ‘Unmatched Clarity’; Check Details.

Moto G06 Power Sale Today in India

Meet the new moto g06 POWER — built to power through it all. With an IP64 water-resistant design and a premium vegan leather finish, it’s made to last. Plus, a massive 7000mAh battery gives you up to 3 days of power. Sale starts 11th Oct at ₹7,499 on Flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 10, 2025

