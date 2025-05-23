Lava Shark 5G will launch today in India. The Shark 5G is likely to be powered by the Unisoc T765 processor and will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. The smartphone with a circular edge-designed camera module with an LED flashlight. It is expected to come with a 13MP AI-powered rear camera and may run on the Android 15 operating system. Additionally, the device will offer IP54-certified protection against dust and splashes. The expected price of the Lava Shark 5G is around INR 10,000. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Apple May Unveil Slim iPhone 17 Air With iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 5G To Launch Today in India

