Lava Shark 5G will launch in India likely this month with a premium Glossy Back design under the INR 10,000 segment. The upcoming budget smartphone from Lava Mobiles is expected to have a 13MP AI camera on the rear and likely have a secondary camera with an LED flash. The device may feature the Unisoc T765 processor and run on the Android 15-based operating system. Lava Shark 5G will come with Diamond Spark Design and likely have LPDDR4X RAM and an IP54 rating. Xiaomi 15s Pro Powered by Xiaomi XRING 01, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi YU7 SUV to Launch on May 22, 2025 in China; Here’s Everything To Know About Their Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 5G Coming Soon in India With Glossy Back Design

Slay with style. Strike with Shark. Shark 5G—Coming soon!#ContestAlert If you were Shark 5G, what would be your superpower? Let us know in the comments below and win big! 🎁#Shark5G #TheKiller5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/qdGqKtbTn5 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 19, 2025

