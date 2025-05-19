Beijing, May 19: Xiaomi is all set to introduce its new products in China, which would include Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi XRING 01 processor. Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch date of its electric car, Xiaomi YU7. The company will launch its Xiaomi 15s Pro smartphone in China on May 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM China time (4:30 PM IST). Xiaomi's 15s Pro will launch the first smartphone with the company's self-developed Xiaomi XRING 01 chipset.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi YU7 SUV will also be introduced during Xiaomi's 15th Anniversary event. Xiaomi XRING 01 chipset, built on a 3nm process, will be showcased on the same day. Besides, there are rumours about Xiaomi CIVI 5 Pro launching in China on May 22 as well. OnePlus Pad 3 Launch Date Confirmed, Coming in Europe on June 5, 2025, India Launch Yet To Be Announced; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Xiaomi 15s Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi 15s Pro will be launched with the Xiaomi XRING 01 processor with 10 cores and powerful performance. The chipset is said to be built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm fabrication process and offer powerful performance to rival the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The device is expected to support 90W fast-charging, but battery details are currently unavailable.

The reports mentioned that the leaked specifications showed a 2+4+2+2 architecture of the CPUs. It showed that the two prime core CPUs would be clocked at 3.90 GHz, four cores at 3.40 GHz, two cores at 1.89 GHz and the last two cores at 1.80 GHz. It is expected to run on an Android 15-based operating system with up to 16GB of RAM. Xiaomi XRING 01 (Xiaomi XRING O1) achieved a 2,709 score on a single core and 8,125 on multi-core performance in Geekbench listing. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch Likely in China on May 22; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is expected to launch on May 22, 2025, with several new upgrades. The reports indicated that the tablet could support a maximum of 120W fast-charging and come with a 14-inch display.

