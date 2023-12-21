Lava Mobiles has launched its new smartphone, Lava Storm 5G, in India at 12PM on December 21. Lava Storm 5G is launched with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The other features of the smartphone include 8GB RAM, 128GB in-built storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and Clean Android 13 OS. The device offers a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. The new Storm 5G from Lava Mobiles is launched with MediaTek's Dimensity 6080 with over Rs 420,000 AnTuTu Score. The Indian brand launched the smartphone in two colour options: Thunder Black and Green Ale. The Lava Storm 5G Price is Rs 13,499, but the customers can buy it now at Rs 11,999. The official sale of the Storm 5G will start on 28 December at 12PM in Amazon Specials. iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch on December 27 in China: Check Expected Specifications, Price and Launch Date in India.

Lava Storm 5G Specs and Sale Date:

Introducing Storm 5G: Born to Disrupt Sale Starts on 28th Dec, 12 PM on Amazon. Price: ₹11,999* Available on Amazon: https://t.co/dVkvReMqnr *Incl. of bank offers | Valid of limited stock#Storm5G #StormUnleashed #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/9cFJtKVn4u — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 21, 2023

