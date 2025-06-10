New Delhi, June 10: Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier this year, and now, rumours about its next-generation model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, are already surfacing online. As per reports, Samsung may not upgrade the battery in the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch early next year, likely in January or February 2026, along with other models in the series, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. The Samsung S25 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery, and it seems the new model could carry the same battery size. While it is still too soon to confirm specifications, leaks suggest that the battery capacity will remain unchanged from the previous model. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may start at a price of INR 1,29,999. Motorola Edge 60 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Motorola Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung currently uses lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries in its smartphones, but as per a report of Android Central, the company may shift to denser silicon-carbon batteries. These next-generation batteries may have the ability to handle higher temperatures, offer longer lifespan, and charge more quickly than previous generation batteries. Samsung might be exploring "SUS CAN" material, which could potentially deliver durable and longer-lasting batteries. Apple Unveils iOS 26 With ‘Liquid Glass’ Design at WWDC 2025 Event; Check Features and Compatible iPhones.

As per multiple reports, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It may offer a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, although the exact chipset has yet to be confirmed. Samsung is likely to maintain the familiar quad-camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is rumoured to feature an under-display front camera. The S26 Ultra is expected to run One UI 8, based on the Android 16.

