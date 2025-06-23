Lava Storm Play 5G will go on sale in India tomorrow, June 24, 2025, at 12 PM. The phone features a sleek design and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that charges faster with an 18W adapter. It has an IP64 rating, a 50MP Sony IMX752 dual rear camera setup, and an 8MP front camera. Lava Storm Play 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor mated with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.75-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Storm Play 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999, and it comes with a clean Android 15 OS. Redmi Pad 2 Sale Begins on Tomorrow in India, New Tablet Comes With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Storm Play 5G Sale Begins Tomorrow in India

Storm Play 5G: Sale starts tomorrow, 12 PM only on Amazon.​ Price: ₹9,999​#ContestAlert​ 1️⃣ Follow @LavaMobile ​ 2️⃣ Click on Notify me: https://t.co/VxNQjcMnq3​ 3️⃣ Post the screenshot below, tag us & use #StormPlay5G ​ One lucky winner wins* Storm Play 5G.​ *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/KtZCWZ5diH — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 23, 2025

