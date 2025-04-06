Microsoft has introduced the Llama 4 models in its Azure AI Foundry and Azure Databricks. The Azure AI Foundry is designed to streamline collaboration between different AI agents to offer businesses a seamless experience in using advanced AI technologies. Meta-owned Llama 4 models available in Azure AI Foundry include the Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick Models. Both models from the Llama 4 series offer 17 billion active parameters. Llama 4 Scout features 16 experts and can be run on a single H100 GPU using Int4 quantisation, while Llama 4 Maverick can operate on a single H100 host and includes 128 experts. Meta Announces Llama 4 AI Models: Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick Introduced, Llama 4 Behemoth in Preview; Check Details.

Microsoft Introduces Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick in Azure AI Foundry and Azure Databricks

We're excited to bring Meta’s Llama 4 Maverick and Scout models to Azure AI Foundry and Azure Databricks, enabling the next wave of multimodal AI. Learn more: https://t.co/AykAtqnee1 — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)