Meta AI launched a new world model, V-JEPA 2, that comes with state-of-the-art performance in the visual understanding and prediction of the physical world. The Meta Video Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture 2 (V-JEPA 2) is a 1.2 billion-parameter model that comes with improvements on the first model, V-JEPA, shared in 2022. The new model enables the robots to interact with unfamiliar (unseen) objects and environments in order to complete a task. Before taking action, the Meta V-JEPA 2 model, trained primarily on video, imagines the potential consequences like understanding, predicting and planning. OpenAI o3 Pro Model Now Available to ChatGPT Team, Comes With Advanced Reasoning, Visual Input Support and Web Search Capabilities.

Meta V-JEPA 2 Released, Trained on Video for Robots Interactions, Action Predictions

Introducing V-JEPA 2, a new world model with state-of-the-art performance in visual understanding and prediction. V-JEPA 2 can enable zero-shot planning in robots—allowing them to plan and execute tasks in unfamiliar environments. Download V-JEPA 2 and read our research paper… pic.twitter.com/Zdibfs8ZMQ — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) June 11, 2025

