Google celebrates Mid Autumn Festival 2021, also known as Moon Festival, through its new Doodle. Mid Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival is a Chinese traditional festival which is celebrated by many Asian countries including Vietnam, China, Korea , Japan, Hong Kong. The festival dates back over 3,000 years and is the second-most important holiday after Lunar New Year. No Moon Festival is complete without the serving of mooncakes.

Happy Mid-Autumn (aka Moon Festival)!#DidYouKnow? Today's holiday coincides with the rising of the harvest moon—the year's brightest full moon! 🌕 Learn more about the Moon Festival & the traditions in its orbit with today's #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/v6mxPakEzn pic.twitter.com/uiF30sjhuR — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 21, 2021

