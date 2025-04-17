Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro will launch today in India. These upcoming devices will feature sleek designs with the latest specifications. The Moto Book 60 will weigh around 1.4 kg. It will be available in Bronze, Green, and Wedgewood colour options. Moto Book 60 will feature a 14-inch display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and will be powered by an Intel processor. The Moto Pad 60 Pro will offer a 12.7-inch 3K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. The tablet will come with a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro prices will be announced today, and these devices will be available on Flipkart. Redmi A5 Sale Starts Today in India at 12 PM; Check Price of Each Variant, Features and Specifications.

Moto Book 60 Launch Today in India

Your day just got an upgrade. Pantone-picked colors, ultra-light build, smart processor, and a battery that keeps going. Whether it’s work or binge mode , Moto Book 60’s got you covered. Launching 17th April on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 12, 2025

Moto Pad 60 PRO Launch Today in India

Create, stream, and perform like a PRO with the moto Pad 60 PRO. Powered by Google AI, designed with a 3K 144Hz display and JBL sound, this is pro-level performance at its finest.#ComingSoon #StayTuned #motoPad60PRO — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 12, 2025

