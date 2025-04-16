Redmi A5 sale will start today in India at 12 PM. The new budget smartphone was launched in India yesterday at INR 6,499 for 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi A5 4GB+128GB variant was introduced at INR 7,499. The RAM can be expanded up to 8GB, and internal memory can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. It features a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging and a 6.88-inch 120Hz display with HD resolution. Redmi A5 has a 32MP primary camera and an 8MP camera with 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone has a UNISOC T7250 processor scoring 3,00,000 mated with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Smartphones Launched in India in Entry and Mid-Range Segments, Marking Brand’s Comeback in Industry; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi A5 Sale at 12 PM in India Today

Redmi A5 Sale Image (Photo Credits: Redmi)

