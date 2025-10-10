Moto G06 Power sale will begin in India at Flipkart and retail stores on October 11, 2025. The smartphone was launched a few days ago at a price of INR 7,499 and comes with PANTONE Tapestry, PANTONE Laurel Oak, and PANTONE Tendril colour options. It comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, runs on Android 15 and features a 6.88-inch display. The device includes 7,000mAh with 18W charging support and features a 50MP primary rear camera. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto G06 Power Sale Will Begin on October 11 in India

The new moto g06 POWER gives you up to 3 days of battery life with a massive 7000mAh battery, a 50MP camera for day & night brilliance, and up to 12GB RAM with RAM Boost for seamless multitasking. Sale starts 11th Oct at ₹7,499 on Flipkart & stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

