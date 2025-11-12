Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power 5G in India on November 5, 2025. The smartphone will go on sale in India from November 12, 2025 (today), at a starting price of INR 14,999 at Flipkart. It comes with a 6.7-inch display and offers a 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G67 Power 5G is offered in three PANTONE-certified colour variants, which are Blue Curacao, Parachute Purple, and Cilantro. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 15. The Moto G67 Power includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 32MP front camera, and it is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus 240Hz Phone: After OnePlus 15, Chinese Smartphone Maker Reportedly Developing Ultra High Refresh Rate Display for Future Flagship.

Moto G67 Power 5G Sale in India

With a segment-leading 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, a 50MP Sony LYT-600™ camera with 4K on all lenses, and the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2, it’s power that never quits. Sale starts tomorrow!#MotoG67POWER #Motorola #NeverMissOut pic.twitter.com/HAKtCqBMqK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)