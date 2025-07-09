The Moto G96 5G smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, has been launched in India today. The new Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch pOLED 3D Curved 144Hz display with FHD+ resolution and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. It is an IP68-rated smartphone in four colours - PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, and PANTONE Dresden Blue. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 33 TurboPower fast-charging and runs on Android 15-based OS. Moto G96 5G comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor for the primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP selfie shooter. The Moto G96 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999 for 128GB variant and INR 19,999 for 256GB variant. Sale will start on July 16, 2025 OnePlus Nord 5 Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone To Go Live With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola G96 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed

With the moto g96 5G, All Eyes On You!​ Enjoy an immersive viewing experience on the Segment’s Leading 6.67” 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED display, featuring FHD+ resolution, 1600 nits brightness, 10-bit Billion Colour depth, & latest Display Colour Boost technology. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 9, 2025

