OnePlus Nord 5 sale will begin in India at 12 PM. The Nord 5 was launched in India on July 8, 2025, with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED display having 1.5K resolution. OnePlus Nord 5 was launched with 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage options, a massive 6,800mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, and several AI-powered features like AI Summaries, AI Translate, and more. It has a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP front-facing camera. OnePlus Nord 5 price in India for the 8GB+256GB variant starts at INR 29,999, for the 12GB+256GB at INR 32,999 and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at INR 35,999. Moto G96 5G Launch Today in India With 144Hz 3D pOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 5 Sale Today in India at 12 PM

The all-new #OnePlusNord5 just dropped. Sale goes live on July 9th, 12 Noon IST for India. #UpYourGame pic.twitter.com/JdnyFEr00h — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2025

