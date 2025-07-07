Moto G96 5G will be launched in India on July 9, 2025. The company has teased the specifications and features of its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. Moto G96 5G is teased as "segment's best 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display." Motorola has also claimed the smartphone to be "segment's best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera." The smartphone will come with AI photo enhancement powered by moto ai and it will feature Snapgradon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB+256GB storage. The smartphone will offer a 1P68 rating for protection against dust and water. The Moto G96 5G is expected to be priced between INR 20,000 and INR 22,990 in India. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G96 5G Specs

All eyes are on the new moto g96 5G — the latest showstopper from Motorola that’s turning heads for all the right reasons. Launching 9th July on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores.#Motorola #MotoG96 5G #AllEyesOnYou — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 7, 2025

