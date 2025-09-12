Moto Pad 60 NEO is launched in India at INR 17,999, which is being teased as "Slim, sleek, and the lightest 5G pad in its class." However, the Moto Pad 60 NEO will be offered at INR 12,999 with launch offers and discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Pad 60 NEO is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and supports the Moto Pen. The device comes with a 7,040mAh battery and has a sleek design weighing around 490 gm. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price, Specifications, Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Price in India

The all-new moto pad 60 NEO is here with a 2.5K 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, moto pen support, and Smart Connect for seamless switching. Slim, sleek, and the lightest 5G pad in its class — all at just ₹12,999*. Sale starts 22nd Sept on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 12, 2025

