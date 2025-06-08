Motorola Edge 60 will launch in India on June 10, 2025. The company has confirmed to bring the smartphone in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colour options. It will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and may be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will come with a 50MP Sony sensor at the rear and is expected to feature a 50MP front camera. As per reports, Motorola Edge 60 price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. WWDC 2025 Event: Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Likely To Unveil Major Software Updates and New Features; Check Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Colour Options

The all-new #MotorolaEdge60 comes in two stunning Pantone shades, letting you express yourself in style. PANTONE™️ Gibraltar Sea PANTONE™️ Shamrock Which colour are you picking? — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 7, 2025

