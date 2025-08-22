Motorola has announced to launch of two new products with a crystal design from the Swarovski brand. The company confirmed introducing the Motorola Razr 60 and the Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals. Motorola said the Razr 60 was "crafted in a 3D quilted leather finish and moto buds loop blending jewellery-inspired design with immersive sound". It will likely be more expensive than the regular models but will offer a luxurious feel to the products. Motorola Razr 60 will come with 100% true colour cameras, titanium reinforced hinge with 5,00,000 flips and sylish crossbody case. The Moto Buds Loop will come with 12mm ironless drivers with spatial audio and offered in four shades - French Oak, Ice Melt, Gilbraltar Sea and Trekking Green. OnePlus 13 Amazon Price Drop Alert: OnePlus’s Flagship Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Available at Discounted Rates; Check Offers, Specifications and Features.

