Mumbai, August 22: OnePlus 13 5G is the flagship smartphone offered by Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. Recently, the OnePlus 13 Amazon price has dropped significantly ahead of the OnePlus 14 launch in India this year. The device has various AI-powered features, a powerful Snapdragon processor, an efficient camera system, and a large battery with fast-charging support. All of these combinations of specifications and features make it an ideal choice for many customers.

OnePlus 13 was launched in India in January 2025 at a starting price of INR 69,999. However, currently Amazon offers it at a discounted price. The interested customers can also check out additional cashback and exchange offers to bring down the cost even more. iPhone 17 Series Expected To Get With TechWoven Case With MagSafe; Check Expected Price, Specifications of Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.

OnePlus 13 Amazon Price Drop; Check Discounted Rate and Offers

OnePlus 13 price in India on Amazon is INR 64,999, which is an 11% discount compared to the original launch price. Additionally, the customers can buy this device at INR 1,9499 with a cashback. The exchange offer allows the interested buyers to get up to INR 33,050 off on the device. The No Cost EMI is available up to INR 5,014.

OnePlus 13 Specifications and Features

OnePlus 13 includes a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor mated with an Adreno 830 GPU. It comes with 12GB, 16GB and 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage options. The device has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15 and offers various AI features.

OnePlus 13 has a 50MP primary wide-angle camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 50MP tri-prism telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 32MP selfie camera powered by a Sony IMX615 sensor. The owners can record 8K videos up to 30 fps using this device. Google Pixel 10 Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Pixel 10 Pro Variant Launched Alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The flagship OnePlus 13 5G features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LTPO 4.1 display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 2K resolution. The display comes with a Ceramic Guard protection. Additionally, it has Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C charging port and dual nano SIM slot.

