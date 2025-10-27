Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is confirmed to launch on October 29, 2025, at 13:00 GMT (around 6:30 PM IST). The upcoming Phone 3a Lite is expected to be an affordable addition to the Nothing lineup. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may offer a 5,000mAh battery, likely supporting fast charging. The Phone 3a Lite price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. iPhone 18 Pro To Launch in 2026 With Variable Large Aperture and New Design; Check Other Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Other Models.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT. Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl — Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025

