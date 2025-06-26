Nothing Phone 3 was teased again on X (formerly Twitter) by the company on June 25, 2025. The post included an image of the upcoming smartphone with a mystery circular button, along with the caption, “What does this button do?” The post quickly caught attention, drawing a mix of replies from X users. Many simply responded with “Nothing,” which led the company to post, “Please stop commenting ‘nothing’.” In the replies, one user said, “This is what controls Tesla Robotaxis,” while another guessed it could be “Some type of game controller or joystick?” Some suggested it might allow “Glyph matrix customisation” or even be used to “Take selfies?” A curious user asked, “When will the full design be revealed?” While the feature remains a mystery, co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis, said, “We’re always looking to spark wonder and surprise through unique product features and experiences. Here’s another one.” Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Major Update to Nothing Gallery App With New Editing Tools, Filters and Video Controls.

‘What Does This Button Do?’

X User Says ‘Nothing’

‘Nothing’

X User Says ‘Nothing’

’Please Stop Commenting ’Nothing”

X User Says ‘This Is What Controls Tesla Robotaxis’

X User Says ‘Some Type of Game Controller or Joystick?’

‘Glyph Matrix Customisation’

‘Take Selfies?’

Akis Evangelidis Hints Unique Product Feature

‘When Will the Full Design Be Revealed?’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)