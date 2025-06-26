Nothing Phone 3 was teased again on X (formerly Twitter) by the company on June 25, 2025. The post included an image of the upcoming smartphone with a mystery circular button, along with the caption, “What does this button do?” The post quickly caught attention, drawing a mix of replies from X users. Many simply responded with “Nothing,” which led the company to post, “Please stop commenting ‘nothing’.” In the replies, one user said, “This is what controls Tesla Robotaxis,” while another guessed it could be “Some type of game controller or joystick?” Some suggested it might allow “Glyph matrix customisation” or even be used to “Take selfies?” A curious user asked, “When will the full design be revealed?” While the feature remains a mystery, co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis, said, “We’re always looking to spark wonder and surprise through unique product features and experiences. Here’s another one.” Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Major Update to Nothing Gallery App With New Editing Tools, Filters and Video Controls.

‘What Does This Button Do?’

What does this button do? pic.twitter.com/3e5JsQGjFn — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 25, 2025

X User Says ‘Nothing’

Nothing — BlackDevil 2.0 💀 (@BlackDevil4U) June 25, 2025

‘Nothing’

Nothing — Ashutosh (@AshutoshV10) June 25, 2025

X User Says ‘Nothing’

Nothing — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 25, 2025

’Please Stop Commenting ’Nothing”

X User Says ‘This Is What Controls Tesla Robotaxis’

This is what controls Tesla Robotaxis — 𝙹𝚘𝚎 (@LogicalBadger) June 25, 2025

X User Says ‘Some Type of Game Controller or Joystick?’

Some type of game controller or joystick? — Rapid Reviews UK (@rapidreviewsuk) June 25, 2025

‘Glyph Matrix Customisation’

Glyph matrix customisation — Pushpendra Kumar (@143_pushpendra) June 25, 2025

‘Take Selfies?’

Take selfies? — Soorya #FinancialLiteracy (@saisooryan) June 25, 2025

Akis Evangelidis Hints Unique Product Feature

We’re always looking to spark wonder and surprise through unique product features and experiences. Here’s another one. 🔘 https://t.co/pNWLMofDVY — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 25, 2025

‘When Will the Full Design Be Revealed?’

When will the full design be revealed? — Nisarg Prajapati (@TechyNisarg) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)