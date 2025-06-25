Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced new features in the Nothing Gallery app. He said the latest update would include features like Basic Adjustments, which includes six cropping and rotational tools, colour grading that offers 12 tuning parameters and 10 Nothing-designed filters that can set intensity from 0 to 100. At last, the Nothing Gallery app would allow for trimming clips, adjusting volume from 0 to 100 and adjusting slow-motion video. Carl Pei said the Nothing Gallery app would also enable AI photo categorisation and offer a unified visual experience. Grok 3.5 Tipped To Launch Soon, Expected To Come With Advanced Reasoning, Ability To Add Missing Information and More.

Carl Pei Announced New Update, Features to Nothing Gallery App

At the end of last year, with Nothing OS 3.0, we launched our native Nothing Gallery app. Today, we're expanding it with a new built-in editing feature. What’s new: • Basic Adjustments: 6 cropping + rotation tools • Colour Grading: 12 tuning parameters • Filters: 10… pic.twitter.com/9ZBxEhuayt — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 25, 2025

