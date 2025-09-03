OpenAI has acquired Statsig, a software company that provides feature management, experimentation and analytics. The company was acquired for a USD 1.1 billion all-stock deal. Statsig CEO Vijaye Raji will be appointed as CTO of Applications at OpenAI. He will lead engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, helping expand the company's Applications leadership to build AI products at scale. Vijaye Raji is the founder and CEO of Statsig and has experience leading large-scale consumer engineering at Meta. OpenAI said he would bring "both entrepreneurial vision and operating expertise to scale our next generation of products." Semicon India 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Japan’s Rapidus Corporation Keen To Partner With India for Semiconductors.

OpenAI Buys Statsig and Hires CEO Vijaye Raji as CTO of Applications

.@vijayeraji, founder & CEO of Statsig, will join OpenAI as CTO of Applications to lead engineering for ChatGPT & Codex, following the acquisition of Statsig. This expands our Applications leadership as we build safe, useful AI products at scale. https://t.co/K3Jc44cf0O — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)