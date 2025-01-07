OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13 - two of the flagship smartphone from the OnePlus 13 series will be launched in India today, on January 7, 2025. OnePlus 13 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and the OnePlus 13R will use the previous gen's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to offer stunning performance in the higher and premium price segment. The OnePlus 13 is expected to provide a Sony LYT-808 sensor in the primary camera, and upgrades to telephoto and ultrawide lenses allow 4K at 60fps recording. Further, it may come with an IP68+IP69 rating, OxygenOS 15, 1.5K resolution 120Hz display and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 13 price in India is expected to start at around INR 70,000, while the OnePlus 13R price could start at INR 40,000. These devices will be launched today during the OnePlus Winter Launch Event at 9:00 PM. Along with the smartphones, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds 3 Pro earbuds. POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch on January 9, Teases AI Camera Features; Know What To Expect.

OnePlus 13 Series Launching Today During OnePlus Winter Launch Event

R you ready to experience the perfect blend of intelligence and speed? Catch the #OnePlus13R live tomorrow, exclusively at the OnePlus Winter Launch Event. pic.twitter.com/VKSAGto3x4 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 6, 2025

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Launching Today Alongside OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)