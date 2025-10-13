OpenAI and Broadcom have announced a strategic collaboration to deploy 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerator chips. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 13, 2025, OpenAI said, "Building our own hardware, in addition to our other partnerships, will help all of us meet the world’s growing demand for AI." The long-term collaboration between OpenAI and Broadcom aims to develop advanced accelerator and networking systems to power the next generation of AI clusters. As per a blog post, Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "Broadcom to deploy racks of AI accelerator and network systems targeted to start in the second half of 2026, to complete by end of 2029." Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk Announces xAI Will Soon Add Longer Sequences and Camera Angles Integration; Check Details.

OpenAI and Broadcom Collaboration

We're partnering with Broadcom to deploy 10GW of chips designed by OpenAI. Building our own hardware, in addition to our other partnerships, will help all of us meet the world’s growing demand for AI.https://t.co/3vLZFPO0jF — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 13, 2025

