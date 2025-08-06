OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G will launch in India on August 11, 2025, the company has confirmed in a post shared on August 6, 2025. The K13 Turbo Series 5G is expected to include OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G models. These smartphones will come with features like an advanced cooling fan, an ultra-large VC cooling chamber, and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8450. These smartphones are expected to include a 6.80-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Leaked: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Display Size Tipped; Check Expected Pre-Order and Sale Timeline.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Will Launch in India on August 11

Peak power needs peak cooling. The #OPPOK13TurboSeries brings the best of both with an advanced cooling fan, ultra-large VC cooling chamber, and 80W SUPERVOOC, all optimized for full-throttle power. Launching on 11th August at 12 PM.#LiveUnstoppable #OPphone #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/On1BZgNNIG — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 6, 2025

