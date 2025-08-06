New Delhi, August 6: Apple iPhone 17 series is likely to launch in September 2025, and reports pointing to an early September release. While the tech giant is yet to announce the iPhone 17 series release date, leaks have already started appearing online. The iPhone 17 lineup may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model called iPhone 17 Air. Rumours suggest that iPhone 17 Air might be an ultra-slim device and could be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, possibly measuring around 5.5mm in thickness.

The iPhone 17 is expected to retain a design similar to the current iPhone 16, while the Pro models might feature a new appearance with changes to the rear camera layout. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro could come with aluminium frames, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a titanium body. Redmi 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and 7,000mAh Battery.

iPhone 17 series Launch Date, Pre-order and Sale (Leaked)

The iPhone 17 series launch date has been leaked. As per a report of iphone-ticker.de, the next-gen iPhone 17 lineup release date could be on September 9, 2025. Apple may begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series from September 12, and the sale is expected to start a week later, on September 19. While Apple has yet to make the official announcement, these timelines could continue to be the same or it might change based on the company’s final rollout strategy.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the iPhone 17 Pro could be launched at a price around INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be introduced at around INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 model is expected to be priced near INR 89,900. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to launch at an estimated price of around INR 99,900. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Processor Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro are likely to come with a 6.3-inch display, with the standard model may be powered by the A19 chipset and the Pro model possibly featuring the A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Air may offer a 6.5-inch display and will likely be equipped with the A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.9-inch display and A19 Pro chipset.

