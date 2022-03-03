Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Announces Flexible Work Culture For Employees, says Our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been you all safe and this will continue. But we're now at a stage where you are living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So too, the decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what event you attend, should be yours.

As we open back up, our approach remains the same. Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever. Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course. That's actually how most of you feel.

Here is the Tweet:

Here’s the announcement to the company about our approach and commitment to truly flexible work. pic.twitter.com/XPl86HuQqG — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) March 3, 2022

