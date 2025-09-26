"A new Grok update has been released by Elon Musk's xAI, offering various improvements to the platform and its functions. The latest update includes enhancements to Grok Imagine, such as editing uploaded images. Amid the rollout of the new Grok update, Elon Musk praised Grok Vision for performing well on iOS and Android. He said, "Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything you point the camera at'." What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI’s New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

Grok New Update Released by xAI With Improvements

BREAKING: xAI has released a new update for the Grok App with a lot of improvements. Please update your app to v1.1.86 to get the latest improvements for Imagine and Companions. You can now also edit your uploaded images on Imagine. pic.twitter.com/Xxe6BKdYuf — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 26, 2025

