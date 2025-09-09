Perplexity Finance support has been expanded to mobile platforms. CEO Aravind Srinivas announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 8, 2025, that the service is now available on Perplexity’s mobile apps for iOS and Android users. The update will make it easier for users to access financial data, stocks and market information directly from their smartphones. Users can search for any stock ticker or type “Finance” in the app to access the latest updates and information. Srinivas said, “Just type in “finance” on Perplexity search bar and pick the Finance auto suggested option.” Google Search AI Mode New Update: Tech Giant Expands Advanced AI Capabilities to More Users, Now Supports Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian and Brazilian Portuguese Languages.

Perplexity Finance Update

