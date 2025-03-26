Sony PlayStation announced its new sale offer for the spring season called "PlayStation Spring Sale," which allows gamers to access popular games at discounted rates. The Sony PS users can get these games at massive discount rates and save up to 75% during the Spring Sale offer. PlayStation Spring Sale, starting on March 26, 2025 (today), includes the following games: Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Baldur's Gate 3, and many others. The Spring Sale will end on April 9, 2025. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Milestone: Ubisoft’s Latest Action-Adventure Game Hits 2 Million Players, Surpasses Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Launches.

Sony PlayStation Announced 'Spring Sale' Offering Games at Discounted Rates

Games in PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale include: ✨ Elden Ring 🎖️ Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 💘 Baldur's Gate 3 …and many more. Sale begins March 26: https://t.co/9R7e7boqYu pic.twitter.com/t1ntuLMkdY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 26, 2025

