POCO C71 sale will begin in India today, April 8, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available at INR 6,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The POCO C71 with 6GB+128GB will be available at INR 7,499. The device comes with expandable storage up to 2TB, a 6.88-inch HD+ display, a 32MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 5,200mh battery supporting 15W fast-charging. It comes with a Unisoc T7250 processor. It will be available in Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black colour. Lava Bold 5G Sale Live in India; Smartphone Features 3D Curved AMOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO C71 Sale Will Begin in India Today at 12 PM

Blockbuster Design. Blockbuster Display. Experience the big-screen thrill with a 120Hz refresh rate and a premium split-grid design✨ First Sale on 8th April on #Flipkart Know More: https://t.co/S1ofIkqcQF#POCOC71 #TheUltimateBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/LVnBI5Q27R — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 4, 2025

