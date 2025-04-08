The Lava Bold 5G sale has officially begin tonight, April 8, at 12 AM in India. The smartphone was launched at INR 11,999, offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, INR 12,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and INR 13,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Android 14 OS with 2 years of upgrade, IP64 rating, 64MP AI camera, 16MP selfie camera, and up to 8GB expandable RAM using memory. It offers a a 5,000mAh battery with a a 33W fast-charging, 6.67 inches 3D curved AMOLED display, and the Sapphire Blue option. Vivo V50e Teased With Pearl White Colour, Set To Launch in India on April 10; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Lava Bold 5G available on Sale in India

