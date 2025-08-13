POCO M7 Plus 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone is confirmed to launch with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a 7,000 mAh battery with 18W reverse charging technology. As per reports, the device could include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India will likely be under INR 15,000. OnePlus Make in India Move: Global Smartphone Brand Announces Collaboration With Indian Firm Bhagwati Products Ltd To Manufacture Premium Tablets.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Will Launch Today in India

Unleash weekend power with the POCO M7 Plus 5G🚀 7000 mAh battery = non-stop adventures🔋 18W reverse charging powers your devices too. 🔄 Ready for anything, anytime. 💥 Launching tomorrow on Flipkart at 12 Noon. pic.twitter.com/kusqOWcW9Q — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 12, 2025

