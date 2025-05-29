POVA Curve 5G, a smartphone with a future-inspired design, will be launched today in India with a 7.45mm thickness and curved design. The upcoming POVA Curve 5G will likely launch at 12 PM today with a MediaTek Dimensity. It may have a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. POVA Curve 5G will be launched in black and white colour options. The POVA Curve 5G price in India and other confirmed specifications and features will be revealed today during the launch. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Launch Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphones by Lava Mobiles.

POVA Curve 5G to Launch Today in India at 12 PM

The future is calling. Say hello to POVA Curve 5G. Pre-book now at a retail store near you.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/6M1U93jxHJ — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 28, 2025

