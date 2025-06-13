PUBG Mobile, after attending to the players' feedback, announced several important fixes and improvements related to the gameplay. PUBG Mobile said that in the Steampunk Frontier mode, the issue was that specific actions enabled players to stand on Titan's heads on June 10, 2025. Further, it confirmed that general improvements were also made, including fixing an issue where some outfits’ hair did not render correctly when paired with the Auric Reign Helmet and resolving display glitches with special character outfits during the MVP Emote screen. On June 6, the team addressed a voucher display issue in The Astral’s Blessing event. PUBG MOBILE thanked players for their ongoing support and encouraged them to continue reaching out through customer service or official community channels for assistance or feedback. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 13, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

PUBG Mobile Fixed Issues, Glitches Related to Gameplay

Dear players, Thanks to your proactive feedback, we have recently resolved the following issues: Steampunk Frontier June 10 - Fixed an issue where certain actions enabled players to stand on Titans' heads. General Improvements June 10 - Fixed an issue where some outfits' hair… — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)