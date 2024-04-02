Realme 12X 5G launch live streaming will begin online in a few moments through an official link. Realme announced the launch of its new entry-level smartphone in India on April 2, 2024 (today), with a similar design to its Realme 12 Pro series 5G and Realme 12 5G. Realme 12X 5G will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 50-megapixel AI camera, IP54 rating, Android 14-based OS, dual-camera speakers and a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits and FHD resolution. The new 12X 5G will also offer VC cooling cooling and 45W fast charging for a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 12X 5G price in India will be below Rs 12,000, as confirmed by the company. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched With ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

