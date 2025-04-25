Realme 14T 5G will be launched today in India. The Realme 14T 5G price in India is expected to fall within a price range of INR 15,000 to INR 20,000. The Realme 14T 5G will feature an AMOLED display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It will also sport a 50MP AI rear camera and will come with an IP69 rating for water resistance. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device will be available in three colours. OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO A Series Launched in India.

Realme 14T 5G Launch Today in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)