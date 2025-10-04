The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition is set to launch in India on October 8, 2025, with a special design. The upcoming special edition smartphone will feature a design inspired by the world of Game of Thrones. The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will be showcased at 6 PM in Ahmedabad at the Realme Flagship Store in Iconic Shyamal on October 8. The device will likely be offered in a limited-edition gifting box inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea’s dragon egg wooden box, the company stated. Moreover, the device will have an Ice and Fire-themed UI; the camera will get Northland and Kingdoms filters on the rear, along with an AI Edit Genie for medieval-style editing. The company will add AI Party Mode, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Snap Mode, and more. It may come with a 7.84mm thickness, a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a 7,000mAh battery, and other similar features. Moto G06 Power New Model Launch in India on October 7, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price Here.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Coming on October 8, 2025

When the dragons descend, power awakens 🔥 Be the first to claim the throne with the #realme15Pro | Game of Thrones Limited Edition. Join us for Real Power Night 📍 realme Flagship Store, Iconic Shyamal, Ahmedabad 🗓 8th Oct | 6 PM Know More: https://t.co/LutbiPG63t… pic.twitter.com/nbYMCTG14r — realme (@realmeIndia) October 3, 2025

