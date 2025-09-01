Realme 15T 5G is set to launch in India on September 2, 2025, with a triple camera design on the rear. The upcoming Realme 15 series smartphone will launch with 50MP front and rear cameras, 7,000mAh battery and 7,79mm slim design. It will weigh 181 grams and come with macro-textured, matte finished, and 4R design with the following colour options - Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. Realme 15T 5G will have AI Edit Genie as well. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and bear an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Realme 15T 5G price will be under INR 20,000, and it will include Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with three years of OS and four years of software updates. Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Launch Today in India Alongside Moto Razr 60 Swarovksi Edition; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 15T 5G Launching on September 2, 2025 With D6400, 7,000mAh Battery

Motorola x Swarovski fuses timeless craftsmanship with couture sparkle. With 35 Swarovski crystals on the razr 60 and moto buds LOOP that shine like jewelry while delivering powerful sound, it’s brilliance you can wear. Launching 1st Sept. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)