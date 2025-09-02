Realme 15T is launched in India at a starting price of INR 18,999 with bank offers. The smartphone comes with a 7.99mm thickness and is available in Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver colour options. The device comes with a 6.57-inch display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor and comes with a 7,000mAh battery. It features a 50MP primary camera along with a 50MP front camera. The Realme 15T comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price and Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on September 9.

Realme 15T Price in India

You know it #LooksGreat when even Vicky can’t take his eyes off it. The #realme15T packs a 7000mAh Titan Battery and Dual 50MP AI Camera bringing style and power in one. Starting from ₹18,999 Pre book now to get free* realme Buds T01. Know More:https://t.co/Xt7V4nRRjT… pic.twitter.com/pHONEqVa2j — realme (@realmeIndia) September 2, 2025

