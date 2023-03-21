New Delhi, March 21 : The new realme C55 smartphone has launched in India with pocket friendly pricing and nice specs and features. The latest budget smartphone from realme aims to offer a great experience to the first-time smartphone users and comes a 64MP primary camera and 128 GB storage. The handset has launched with a starting price of Rs 10,999, which is reduced with Rs 9,999 for a limited time only. Check-out more details below: Nokia C12 Smartphone Launched in India With Super Affordable Price Tag; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

realme C55 Launched in India :

Be the first to grab the #EntertainmentKaChampion! The #realmeC55 sale goes live on the 28th of March at 12 noon! Get ready to experience a new world of entertainment with #realme. Know more: https://t.co/IpP0h1jqcF pic.twitter.com/FkPQeWQzGH — realme (@realmeIndia) March 21, 2023

