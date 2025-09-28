Vivo’s upcoming smartphone, Vivo X300, is reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification website. As per a post of (@ZionsAnvin) on X (formerly Twitter), noted that Vivo X300 with model number V2515 is spotted at BIS certification, which indicates its imminent launch in India. As per multiple reports, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 200MP primary camera. It is said to include a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens. Vivo X300 will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The device is said to include a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Details.

Vivo X300 Appears on BIS Certification in India

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

