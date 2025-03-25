Realme P3 Ultra 5G sale has started in India. The P3 Ultra 5G is now available at a starting price of INR 22,999. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. It includes a 16MP front-facing camera. The P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W support. Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India starts at INR 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, which includes bank offers and an additional bonus on exchange. Interested customers can visit the official website and Flipkart to buy their smartphone. Foldable iPhone Price: Apple Expected To Launch Its First Foldable iPhone for Around USD 2,000 in 2026, Say Reports.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Sale Is Live in India

