Apple is expected to launch its foldable iPhone in 2026, likely with metal hinges for more durability and performance. The reports suggested that the foldable iPhone price could start around USD 2,000 (around INR 1,70,000). The reports indicated that the device could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in terms of the folding mechanism and come in the shape of a book instead of a "scalloped" design. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

Apple Foldable iPhone May Launch Around USD 2,000

Apple is expected to launch the first foldable iPhone in 2026 at a price of approximately $2,000. It is rumored that the device will adopt a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, with a folding mechanism in the shape of a book instead of a scalloped design. It is also… pic.twitter.com/jUYjdiwZV1 — Apple Updates (@ApplesUpdate) March 24, 2025

