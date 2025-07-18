Realme announced that its new TWS earbuds, Realme T200, will be launched on July 24, 2025, alongside the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphones. The Realme T200 earbuds will offer up to 50 hours of playtime and come with 32dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). Besides, it will come with Hi-Res certification, 3D Spatial Audio Effects, Dual-Device Connection, 45ms low latency, Dynamic Audio and Quad-mic AI Call Noise Cancellation. The T200 earbuds from Realme will have 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers for high sound quality. It will be available in Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey and Neon Green colours. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Confirmed on August 20, 2025, Will Include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Smartphones and Other Products.

Realme T200 Coming on July 24, 2025

