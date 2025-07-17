San Francisco, July 13: Google officially confirmed launching its Pixel 10 smartphones on August 20, 2025. The tech giant shared invites to many people, announcing the launch date at the 'Made by Google' event next month. The lineup will reportedly include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. During the event, the company will also introduce new earbuds and smartwatches.

The Made by Google event, set on August 20, will introduce the new Pixel 10 lineup, surpassing the previous Google Pixel 9 models and offering major improvements in performance and camera. The smartphones will reportedly retain the same design as their predecessors. The new Google Pixel 10 models will come with new AI features and integration of Gemini AI services. They may have slightly bigger displays, stronger hinges and a Tensor G5 processor. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Available for Sale Now; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Infinix Budget Gaming Phone.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in Europe (Leaked)

Google will keep the price of its smartphones competitive. The reports said the standard Pixel 10 model will start at 899 euros (around INR 90,000) with 128GB onboard storage. The 256GB variant will likely cost 999 euros (around INR 1,00,000. When it comes to the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the price in Europe for the 128GB variant will reportedly start from 1,099 euros (around INR 1,09,00). The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants will cost 1,199 euros (around INR 1,20,000), 1,329 euros (around INR 1,33,000) and 1,589 euros (around INR 1,59,000), respectively.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at 1,299 euros (around 1,30,000) for the 256 GB variant and 1,429 euros for the 512GB variant. The higher variant with 1TB will reportedly be priced at 1,689 euros (around INR 1,69,000). Google Pixel Pro Fold with 256GB internal storage is expected to start at 1,899 (around INR 1,90,000). It will also offer 512GB and 1TB storage options at 2,029 euros (around INR 2,02,000) and 2,289 euros (around INR 2,29,000, respectively. iPhone Manufacturing in India: Apple Makes Record-Breaking iPhones in 1st Half of 2025, Achieves Highest Exports, Says Government.

Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Buds

Alongside the Google Pixel 10 series, the company is expected to launch the Google Pixel Watch 4, which will likely feature improved health tracking, better battery life, and deeper integration with Google Gemini. It may also include new Fitbit features and refreshed strap designs. Besides, it may also unveil the Google Pixel Buds Pro (3rd gen) with enhanced audio drivers, improved noise cancellation, new colour options, possible health-tracking upgrades, and tighter Google Gemini integration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).