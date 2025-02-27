Rockstar Games announced updating its 'Terms of Service (ToS)' on March 28, 2025. The game studio developing GTA 6 said the players would have to accept the new ToS when signing in. This is announced before the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game is launched. Take-Two Interactive owned studio said, "We are updating the Terms of Service that govern your legal relationship with us and your use of our products and services.". The updated Terms of Service clarify acceptable user content and conduct and revise the binding arbitration agreement for players outside the UK, EEA, Switzerland, and Australia. GTA 6 Online Leaks: Rockstar Games’s ROME Project To Transform Grand Theft Auto 6 Into ‘Metaverse’, Says Report.

Rockstar Games Updating New Terms of Service on March 28

On March 28, 2025, Rockstar Games will update its Terms of Service (ToS). Players will be required to accept the new ToS when they sign in. More information available here: https://t.co/n3c0o4wBsU — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) February 26, 2025

